...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of up to one
half inch per hour are expected to occur during this morning's
commute. Visibility will be under one mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

State Fire Marshall urge people to check heating equipment this winter

Illinois (WREX) — As we reach the halfway point of winter, The Illinois State Fire Marshall encourages residents to check heating equipment to ensure it works.

Also, during that process, the marshall recommends checking smoke and carbon dioxide detectors.

That advice comes as the National Fire Protection reports that heating is the second largest cause of home fires and injuries. Also, it is the third leading cause of home fire-related deaths.

In 2021, Illinois fire departments responded to 20,000 calls about carbon monoxide. Within that number, 10,000 of those were able to determine a leak.

Also, the marshall gave insight into what symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Those symptoms resemble the flu, including headache, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

