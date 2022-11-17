Starbucks In Rockford Join Other Locations in Protest for Better Treatment from the Company

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Employees at a Starbucks in Rockford, were on strike Thursday, demanding better treatment like improvement in staffing, a better work environment and scheduling.
The fiery passion of these employees was felt in the fleeting snow as they gathered in front of the Perryville Starbucks in Rockford protesting. The shift supervisor, Mary Wells, says that she too joins in solidarity with other locations.
"There are at least 100 hundred stores doing this today and we are just really out here to send a message that we are not going away, we are serious about this...we are standing our ground," Wells said.
Just a few months before the protest, employees at the Perryville location along with workers in Starbucks in the united union across the U.S. planned to unionize but took further action after efforts with corporate were ignored.
"We had our first bargaining session with higher management, and they walked out the room within 17 minutes and did not listen to our proposal", Wells explained. "This is one of our only ways we can seem to get their attention and get them to settle a contract with us."
This planned protest was intentionally set on the biggest day of the year - Red Cup Day -- a day when customers can order holiday drinks and receive a free red cup just in time for the holiday season.
"They make a ton of money on this day so we thought that if we could hit them where it hurts, maybe they will take us seriously', Wells said.
One barista, Thomas Neumann, says all he wants is for upper management to take the time to listen and work together.
"We need an actual good faith bargaining session," he said. "We want Starbucks to not rely on union-based tactics and $5,000 an hour lawyers to deal with us."
In the end it all comes down to what is next and how the company will respond.
"I just want them to listen and not run out of the room when we begin to open our mouths. If you want to hear from us, we are here and we are listening."
13 News reached out to Starbucks and received no comment at this time.