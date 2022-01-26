Shooting deaths of state trooper, wife ruled murder-suicide

CHICAGO (AP) — The shooting deaths of an off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and his wife have been ruled a murder-suicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
It says An autopsy released Tuesday found 30-year-old Antonio Alvarez died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The medical examiner’s office says 31-year-old Amanda Alvarez died of a gunshot wound to her head and her death was ruled a homicide.
WLS-TV reports Amanda Alvarez's family said the couple was having problems in their marriage and that she had told relatives she intended to leave him.