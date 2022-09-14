Second half of federal COVID-19 relief funding to be sent out to Illinois communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding is going to small communities across Illinois.
The Pritzker Administration as well as the Illinois Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity says more than 1,200 small communities across the state will be getting $371 million as a part of the second round of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Due to federal guidelines, communities with more than 50,000 people will get their funding directly, while states will distribute funding to Non-Entitlement Units, or communities that did not receive direct aid from the federal government.
The first round of funding was distributed in the fall of last year. The communities who claimed funding last year will automatically receive funding this year.
Gov. Pritzker says the funding is specifically designated for the smaller communities which have been hard-hit by the pandemic.
"This critical funding will help localities cover remaining pandemic-related costs incurred while supporting communities in every region of the state," Pritzker says.
The funding can be used to cover revenue losses and costs of responding to the public health emergency or to the negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the community as a whole.
The federal funds can also be used to support and invest into projects such as building, maintaining or upgrading water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Some communities declined or did not claim funding from the state, including some in northern Illinois.
Communities across the state will be getting a total of $742 million in ARPA funds from the two rounds.
Below is the total amount of federal ARPA funds each eligible community in our area is getting:
Boone County
- Belvidere: $3,421,576.36
- Caledonia: $26,264.33
- Capron: $185,347.29
- Poplar Grove: $694,576.05
- Timberlane: Declined/Non-Responsive
Lee County
- Amboy: $315,852.47
- Ashton: $121,251.43
- Compton: $38,511.95
- Dixon: $2,056,919.49
- Franklin Grove: $127,627.41
- Harmon: $15,105.39
- Lee: $44,499.68
- Nelson: $21,637.47
- Paw Paw: $115,399.79
- Steward: $32,796.39
- Sublette: $57,291.63
- West Brooklyn: $18,099.26
Ogle County
- Adeline: Declined/Non-Responsive
- Byron: $499,158.50
- Creston: $88,046.76
- Davis Junction: $318,982.43
- Forreston: $182,489.52
- Hillcrest: $166,703.70
- Leaf River: $55,250.37
- Monroe Center: $59,196.83
- Mount Morris: $380,220.52
- Oregon: $472,213.73
- Polo: $295,439.78
- Rochelle: $1,231,838.24
- Stillman Valley: $143,297.13
Stephenson County
- Cedarville: $93,762.32
- Dakota: $63,687.61
- Davis: $85,325.08
- Freeport: $3,235,412.56
- German Valley: $57,835.97
- Lena: $370,014.17
- Orangeville: $102,335.67
- Pearl City: $106,554.28
- Ridott: $20,548.78
- Rock City: $38,511.95
- Winslow: $42,458.41
Winnebago County
- Cherry Valley: $391,515.53
- Durand: $189,702.01
- Loves Park: $3,180,434.36
- Machesney Park: $3,085,991.60
- New Milford: $95,123.16
- Pecatonica: $282,783.91
- Rockton: $1,012,605.88
- Roscoe: $1,430,249.67
- South Beloit: $1,037,509.37
- Winnebago: $407,029.19