Sam's Club, Meijer now accepting SNAP in Illinois

FOOD STAMPS (SNAP)
By Andrew Carrigan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Two more stores in Illinois will now accept SNAP benefits when shopping online.

The USDA approved Sam's Club and Meijer for SNAP online purchasing. With these additions, Illinois LINK card users can now purchase groceries online through eleven retail chains across the state.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois made it possible for SNAP users to buy groceries online. 

"Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options,” said Governor JB Pritzker. "This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state."

With Sam’s Club and Meijer, Illinois’ eleven online SNAP retail partners include Capri IGA, County Market, Fairplay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero, Woodman’s Market, ALDI, Amazon, and Walmart.

Illinois has about 1.8 million SNAP recipients.

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

