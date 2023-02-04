Rodney Boyd becomes highest ranking officer of color in history of Illinois National Guard

CHICAGO (WREX) — Brigadier General Rodney Boyd, the Assistant Adjutant General of the Illinois Army National Guard, received his second star Saturday, promoting him to Major General.
The promotion makes Boyd the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the nearly 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.
He says he is grateful to his mentors and role models throughout his life for guiding him to success.
"I stand on the shoulders of giants to achieve this second star," Maj. Gen. Boyd says. "There are many minority leaders who have made their mark on the proud history of the Illinois National Guard. Seeing someone that looks like you in the upper echelons can serve as an inspiration."
Boyd grew up in Chicago, where he often passed by the General Jones Armory and participated in the annual Bud Billiken Parade as a child. He joined the Marine Corps in 1982, later joining the Illinois Army National Guard.
In 2021, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Boyd as Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard.
Boyd received his promotion during a Saturday ceremony at the Carver Military Academy in Chicago officiated by Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
"This promotion speaks to the progress the Illinois National Guard has made in ensuring historically underrepresented communities are fairly represented within its ranks and given the same opportunities to excel as everyone else," Pritzker says.
Boyd's past service also includes 23 years with the Bellwood Police Department as well as a vice president for operations at JP Morgan Bank and a supervisory criminal investigator for the Northwestern University Police Department.