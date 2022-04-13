Rockford University to support students at closing Lincoln College

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local university is supporting a downstate Illinois college that is closing this year.
In March, Lincoln College announced that they were closing at the end of the spring semester after 157 years. On Wednesday, Rockford University announced they will support Lincoln College students wanting to continue their education.
University officials have been identifying continuous curricular paths that will help students at Lincoln College graduate on time and be well-prepared for further education or their future careers.
Dr. Eric Fulcomer, President of Rockford University, says ensuring a smooth transition for the students is a top priority.
"This is a tough, tough situation, so our goal is to work with these students and to welcome them in as Rockford University Regents," Fulcomer says.
The university says a transition team will be at Lincoln College on April 14th to help students find out what they need to do next.