 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford-based nonprofit gets $1 million in grants for free eviction services

  • 0
Eviction notice, rent
By Kenzie Dillow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Several Illinois nonprofits are receiving grant funding to continue services for those facing eviction, including one based in the Stateline.

The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation has awarded more than $3 million in state grants to 10 nonprofits that provide legal aid services across the state.

Prairie State Legal Services, based in Rockford, will receive $1 million to provide legal assistance and information to those facing eviction. Prairie State gives advice to residents of 35 counties across northern and central Illinois.

The funding is meant to benefit nonprofit programs that offer free legal assistance and mediation services to people facing eviction as a part of the statewide program Eviction Help Illinois.

"No one should have to face an eviction alone," says Kendric Cobb, Board President of the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation. "When people have a lawyer by their side, they stand a greater chance of avoiding eviction, reaching an agreement with their landlord and staying in their homes."

Eviction Help Illinois is a statewide legal aid network, funded through the Illinois Department of Human Services. The program helps Illinoisans dealing with housing issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To access Eviction Help Illinois services, you can call (855) 631-0811, text "Eviction" to 85622, or talk to a virtual assistant on their website.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you