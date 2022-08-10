Rockford-based nonprofit gets $1 million in grants for free eviction services

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Several Illinois nonprofits are receiving grant funding to continue services for those facing eviction, including one based in the Stateline.
The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation has awarded more than $3 million in state grants to 10 nonprofits that provide legal aid services across the state.
Prairie State Legal Services, based in Rockford, will receive $1 million to provide legal assistance and information to those facing eviction. Prairie State gives advice to residents of 35 counties across northern and central Illinois.
The funding is meant to benefit nonprofit programs that offer free legal assistance and mediation services to people facing eviction as a part of the statewide program Eviction Help Illinois.
"No one should have to face an eviction alone," says Kendric Cobb, Board President of the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation. "When people have a lawyer by their side, they stand a greater chance of avoiding eviction, reaching an agreement with their landlord and staying in their homes."
Eviction Help Illinois is a statewide legal aid network, funded through the Illinois Department of Human Services. The program helps Illinoisans dealing with housing issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To access Eviction Help Illinois services, you can call (855) 631-0811, text "Eviction" to 85622, or talk to a virtual assistant on their website.