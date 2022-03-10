Republican lawmakers propose capping Illinois' fuel tax amid surging prices

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A Rockford-area lawmaker has proposed capping the state's gas tax as prices continue to surge.
Senators Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley) and Donald DeWitte (R-St. Charles) held a news conference at the Capitol on Thursday to call on the General Assembly and the Pritzker Administration to immediately cap the state’s sales tax on motor fuel at 18 cents per gallon, which is what drivers were paying last fall before prices started to climb dramatically.
Under the Senators’ proposal, Illinois consumers could expect to save nearly $1 billion over the next fiscal year, or 16 cents per gallon, assuming gas prices are at $5.50 per gallon. Additionally, the measure would continue to provide adequate funding for Illinois’ infrastructure projects.
“With gas prices continuing to skyrocket, we could easily see the average price of gas to be around five dollars per gallon. We would be providing relief at the pump now, and then preventing any future sales tax increase,” said Sen. Syverson. “We must pass emergency relief legislation before we leave this spring session. The government has no business capitalizing on a crisis that is hurting families across the state.”
Illinois is one of just seven states that charge a sales tax on top of the gas tax. While both the state and federal gas taxes are a flat tax, which means the tax does not change with price of fuel, Illinois also charges a sales tax on top of the motor fuel tax.
The current average price of gas in Illinois as of Thursday was $4.57, according to AAA.