Report: Madigan pleads not guilty to charges

CHICAGO (WREX) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has pleaded not guilty on federal charges of bribery and racketeering.
According to multiple reports, Madigan appeared in federal court virtually Wednesday, one week after charges were announced against him.
Charging documents unsealed Wednesday accuse the 79-year-old Chicago Democrat of 22 counts of leading a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance the political power and financial well-being of Madigan and his allies.
Related: New bill would remove name, likeness of Michael Madigan from state properties
Madigan released the following statement after he was charged:
"I was never involved in any criminal activity. The government is attempting to criminalize a routine constituent service: job recommendations. That is not illegal, and these other charges are equally unfounded. Throughout my 50 years as a public servant, I worked to address the needs of my constituents, always keeping in mind the high standards required and the trust the public placed in me. I adamantly deny these accusations and look back proudly on my time as an elected official, serving the people of Illinois.
Madigan becomes the most prominent politician swept up in a series of raids and indictments targeting Illinois Democrats. Until earlier this year, Madigan was the longest-serving state House speaker in modern American history.