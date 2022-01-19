Report: Illinois man dies after saving granddaughter who fell in a frozen pond

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WREX) — An Illinois man has died after he reportedly saved his granddaughter after she fell in a frozen pond, authorities said.
Two sisters, 8 and 10, were out walking their six dogs Saturday morning near Charleston, which is about 100 miles east of Springfield, when two puppies got loose and the older girl ran on to the frozen pond to get them, family members told NBC news.
When the 10-year-old girl fell in, her younger sister started to shout for help. That's when a man, later identified as Carlos Serafin, ran to the pond and also fell in.
Rescuers with the Lincoln Fire Protection District and Charleston Fire Department pulled the girl and man out at 8:06 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., respectively, and rushed them to the hospital, officials said.
NBC news reports that is where the man died and the girl remains in critical condition, according to authorities and family members. One of the family's dogs also perished in the ice break, officials said.
Serafin didn't think twice about putting his own life in danger, the victim's husband, Bill Croy, said. They were the legal guardians of the girls, who are the biological children of Croy’s oldest adopted daughter.
“He didn’t think, he just did — and it showed until his last breath," he told NBC News on Tuesday.
A donation fund for the family has been set up.