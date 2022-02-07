Report: Illinois is 2nd best state for animal protection laws

SAN FRANCISCO (WREX) — Illinois once again ranks as one of the best state's in the country when it comes to animal protection laws.
The new report comes from the annual U.S. Animal Protection Laws Rankings Report published by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, a non-profit legal advocacy organization for animals. The report assesses the strengths and weaknesses of each U.S. state’s and territory’s protection laws, and ranks them accordingly.
For the second straight year, Illinois came in 2nd in the report. Maine came in 1st for the second straight year. Before taking 2nd in 2020, Illinois ranked first for 12 straight years.
The report says Illinois earned second place for multiple reasons, including lawmakers passing animal protection laws.
RELATED: New IL law prohibits owning a pet if convicted of 2 more animal abuse offenses
For example, Illinois state law has felony animal fighting provisions for all species, not just the few protected by law in some other states, and animal fighting is a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) offense, which gives prosecutors increased resources when seeking justice for abused animals as it was originally designed to combat a wide variety of organized criminal efforts.
Illinois also received high marks for having other agencies or departments reporting suspected animal cruelty. Protection orders may also include animals in Illinois.
The report says there is still room for improvements, however. For instance, there's no immunity for civilians who rescue animals from unattended vehicles.
For a closer look at Illinois' ranking, click here.