Processing emotions after school shooting hoax

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's an unnerving scene. Police with high-powered guns walking outside of a high school.
"To see officers with AR-15s running through your school, especially with all that's going on across the country with school shootings every single day, almost," said Andre Williams, the parent of an East High School freshman. "Then what are we to do?"
East High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning following reports of an active shooter. Those reports turned out to be false, part of more than a dozen similar calls around the state Wednesday.
Anxious parents were waiting to be reunited with their kids after an unsettling morning. Even though it ended up being a false alarm, the feelings both students and parents felt in the moment were very real.
"It increases their anxiety levels," said Melissa Lee, the youth community supervisor for Rosecrance. "Unfortunately, it's something they now have to have in the back of their mind. Especially with this incident. This is real. This could really happen at my school, in my community."
With mass shootings occurring on a regular basis, it's taking a toll on people around the country, especially young people.
"With the way school shootings have been recently, this just happened in Nashville a couple of weeks ago, so the fear is real," said Mary Hendrickson, Rosecrance's supervisor of mobile crisis response. "Even after they learned this is unfounded, it's not like their body just goes back to baseline. They're heightened. Their physiological state is now heightened."
Worrying about school shootings has become all too common in recent years.
"I imagine it might be difficult falling asleep tonight," Hendrickson said. "Worrying and wondering like, is this real? This is something that happens around our country. Could our school be next?"
"I won't rest because this is something so serious and concerning about my daughter, seeing the fact that she has to come here everyday," Williams said.
East High School is offering counseling to students who want to talk about what they're feeling after a difficult day.
"These kids experienced this," Williams said. "And they need a community of love to help them through this, whether it was a false alarm or not."