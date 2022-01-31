Pritzker's budget includes $1B in sales, property tax relief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois governor plans to tackle inflation by sparing consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes in the coming year, including freezing taxes on groceries and gasoline and offering a rebate to homeowners.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker will include the plan in his budget proposal set for Wednesday.
The Democratic governor's plan was outlined by Deputy Gov. Andy Manar in an interview with The Associated Press.
With inflation at 7%, it would suspend for a year the 1% sales tax on groceries, freeze the motor fuel tax on gasoline at 39 cents per gallon and provide a property tax rebate of up to $300.
Manar says Pritzker has spent his first term balancing the budget and recognizes the need to help consumers battle higher costs.