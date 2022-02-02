Pritzker unveils proposed budget for FY2023. Here's what you need to know.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker unveiled his budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 Wednesday afternoon.
The governor made his address in-person this year after doing so virtually last year due to the pandemic.
This year's budget proposal includes a one-time relief for grocery, gas and property taxes. It also includes supplemental pension payment and adding funds to the state's "rainy day fund."
Here's a look at some of the highlights:
Family Relief Plan
- $475 million in property tax rebates for families, with a one -time property tax rebate payment to homeowners of 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 for those eligible for a state income tax credit
- $360 million by freezing the state’s tax on groceries, one of the most regressive taxes
- $135 million by freezing the planned increase in the gas tax, which will not jeopardize any planned projects
Fiscal Responsibility
- Additional $500 million directly to the Pension Stabilization Fund, reducing long-term liabilities by $1.8 billion
- Adds nearly $900 million to the Rainy Day Fund over FY22 and FY23
- Eliminates the $898 million owed for employee health insurance
- Saves $2 billion through strong fiscal management
Investing in Education
- $350 million increase for Evidence Based Funding for K-12 schools
- $96 million increase for transportation and special education
- $54 million increase for Early Childhood Education
- $300 million to Strengthen and Grow Childcare Grants
- Increase MAP funding to $600 million, a one year $122 million increase, increasing the max award to 50% of tuition at public universities and expands eligibility to students enrolled in short-term certificate programs
- Pays off the $230 million unfunded liability for College Illinois!
- Increases funding for minority teacher scholarships
Strengthening Healthcare
- Waives licensing fees for nearly 470,000 frontline healthcare workers
- $180 million to preserve and expand the healthcare workforce, through Medicaid providers - focusing on underserved and rural areas
- $140 million to mental health care providers through rate enhancements
- $70 million to 9-8-8 call centers and crisis response services for mental health issues
- $25 million to expand the pipeline of nurses through the Illinois Community College Board
Support for Small Businesses and Employers
- One-year waiver of retail liquor license fees to aid restaurants, bars, and liquor license holders
- $38 million to Employer Training and Investment Program to assist with workforce and employee training efforts
- $5 million to develop minority entrepreneurship programs and support small, minority owned businesses
- $35 million in new capital appropriations to Rebuild Main Streets and Downtown Commercial Corridors to promote new investment and bring jobs to communities
Public Safety & Violence Prevention
- Over $800 million for violence prevention appropriations, which will more than triple State violence prevention funding since FY19. Includes appropriations for Reimagine Public Safety and R3 grants
- 300 new state troopers, the single largest investment in state history to expand cadet classes
- $50 million increase directly from cannabis revenues to support communities harmed by violence, excessive incarceration and economic disinvestment
- $20 million to support Gang Crime Witness Protection Program
- $20 million for non-profits for security investments to prepare for hate crimes
- $5.4 million for increased staffing and equipment at new forensic lab in Decatur, after expanding state forensic capacity in Chicago and Joliet
Protecting the Most Vulnerable
- $2 billion for services for people with developmental disabilities, including implementation of 2nd phase of Guidehouse recommendations
- $250 million to hire additional DCFS staff, increase rates for private partners and create new residential capacity
You can view the governor's full proposal here.