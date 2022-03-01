Pritzker to provide COVID update today. Here's how to watch

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday.
The update comes one day after the state's indoor mask mandate was lifted.
The governor issued an updated executive order with the updated guidelines on Monday.
The new order also lifts the mask mandate at schools and daycares, which the governor announced Friday evening after the CDC updated its metrics. School districts and private businesses can continue to require masks at their discretion.
The new order includes masks still being required for residents, staff and visitors at long-term care facilities and congregate facilities (correctional facilities, homeless shelters).
Masks are also still required to be worn on public transportation vehicles as part of a federal mandate, including at airports and bus stations.
Tuesday's news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.