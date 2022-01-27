Pritzker to give State of the State budget address next week

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to deliver his State of the State address.
The speech will be delivered at the state capitol next Wednesday. The address will be given in-person this year after last year's was given virtually because of the pandemic.
As part of the effort to ensure the safety of those in attendance, there will be capacity limits within the chamber and the gallery will remain closed to the public.
There's no word as of right now as to what the focus of this year's address will be.
You can watch the address starting at 12 p.m. on our website and on the 13 WREX Facebook page.