Pritzker signs legislation adding expressway cameras across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — New laws in Illinois act to expand the prevalence of license plate readers and cameras on expressways.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 4481 into law Friday, increasing the number of cameras along expressways and state highways in nearly two dozen Illinois counties, including in northern Illinois.
The new law, which takes effect immediately, will expand camera technology to roadways in Boone, DeKalb, McHenry, and Winnebago Counties in northern Illinois.
Gov. Pritzker says the legislation will allow law enforcement to better investigate criminal activities along state highways.
"There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable."
Also on Friday, Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 260, which allows law enforcement to use expressway cameras along Jean-Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive to investigate vehicular hijacking and other criminal activities, detect highway conditions and facilitate highway safety and incident management services. The legislation also takes effect immediately.
According to the Governor's office, the FY 2023 budget included $20 million to expand the camera technology across the state.
The Illinois State Police, working with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Chicago Department of Transportation, has installed more than 150 Automated License Plate Readers on expressways, with plans to double that number throughout the summer on Interstates 94, 90, 290, 55, and 57.
"Automated license plate readers play a growing, critical role in ISP investigations and arrests in the Chicagoland area," says ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "ISP now routinely uses this technology to track down expressway shootings and carjacking suspects, so the expansion of this technology across Illinois expands our ability to protect our interstates and bring violent criminals to justice."
In 2021, ISP received a $12.5 million grant to cover the costs of engineering, permitting, and labor to purchase and install the license plate readers. The installation of 150 cameras on expressways throughout the state is the final phase of that grant.
The funding and installation of the license plate readers stem from the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act, which went into effect in 2020. The law is named after Tamara Clayton, who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 57 on her way to work in 2019.
The Expressway Camera Act requires the ISP, IDOT, and Illinois State Toll Highway Authority (ISTHA) to conduct a program to increase the number of cameras along expressways in Cook County.
The images from these cameras are not used for petty offenses, such as speeding.