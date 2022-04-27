Pritzker signs bills loosening restrictions on substitute teachers, raising teacher minimum wage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed several bills that he says will address a nationwide teacher shortage at the state level.
Gov. Pritzker signed four bills passed by the Illinois General Assembly Wednesday, including raising teacher benefits and lowering fees and other requirements to become educators.
The Governor's office says the new laws include an increase the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 per year, increase finding for the Minority Teachers of Illinois by 120%, a $200 million investment in early childhood education workforce development, and an increase in funding for teacher preparation programs.
Gov. Pritzker says the state has added more than 5,000 teachers to the workforce since 2018 and that teacher salaries have increased every year since then.
"All across the nation, school districts are fighting the impact of teacher shortages," Gov. Pritzker says. "That's why I've worked with lawmakers and school districts across the state to find new ways to bring people in to the profession and encourage them to stay there. In this fight for our children's futures, school districts should know they're far from alone."
Among the bills signed by Gov. Pritzker today included House Bill 4246, which lowers the penalty for renewing a lapsed teachers license from $500 to $50, and Senate Bill 3907, which states that, in the event of a disaster declaration, short-term substitute teachers are now able to spend 15 consecutive days in the same classroom. Both laws are effective immediately.
House Bill 4798 was also signed by the Governor Wednesday, which allows teaching students that are currently enrolled to get additional classroom training through a substitute teaching license if they have completed 90 credit hours. Under current Illinois law, substitute teaching candidates must hold at least a bachelor's degree. The law will go into effect on January 1, 2023.
Also signed by Gov. Pritzker was Senate Bill 3988, which lowers the minimum age requirement for paraprofessional pre-K through 8th Grade educators from 19 to 18. This law will also go into effect on New Year's Day 2023.
"Gov. Pritzker’s investments in strengthening our education system and increasing funding for schools have boosted teacher salaries, recruitment, retention, and diversity, even during the difficult years of the pandemic," says Dr. Carmen Ayala, State Superintendent of Education. "Todays’ bill signing builds on those efforts to help schools meet the ongoing need for more substitute teachers and paraprofessionals. Continuing to make strategic, equity-driven improvements to our teacher pipelines will ensure that all students have the well-supported educators they need in every classroom, every day."
All bills passed through the General Assembly unanimously in the final month of the spring session.