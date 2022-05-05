Pritzker signs bill extending pension buyout program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Thursday that extends pension buyout opportunities for state workers.
Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 4292 Thursday, which extends the pension buyout option for state employees to 2026 and authorizes $1 billion in additional bond funding to extend the program.
With the bill becoming law, state employees can opt for a pension buyout for two more years, through June 30, 2026.
House Bill 4292 passed the House in February on a 108-2 vote and passed the Senate in March by a 52-1 margin.
The state's budget for FY 2023 approved an extra $500 million payment to the state pension fund, which the Governor's office says saves taxpayers an estimated $1.8 billion.
Pritzker says extending the buyout option gives them the flexibility to spend pension funds when they need to.
"Responsible fiscal management means taking every action possible to address our pension obligations while honoring promises made to current and retired workers – promises made by governors and legislators on both sides of the aisle," Pritzker says. "The expansion of this bipartisan pension buyout program builds on Democrats’ work this session to save taxpayers nearly $2 billion in pension liabilities by paying down our pension debt in advance."
The Governor's office also says state employees, downstate teachers, and university employees who meet certain eligibility requirements at retirement may opt for an accelerated pension benefit payment in exchange for giving up a portion of future cost-of-living increases on retirement benefits.
More than 4,500 state and university employees and teachers have already opted for the buyout.