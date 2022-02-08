Pritzker says we should hear about mask mandate plans 'very soon'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — We may be hearing about the statewide mask mandate in Illinois soon.
On Monday, we learned more about what is needed to remove the statewide mask mandate in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker said the state is continuing to look at hospitalizations when it comes to the mitigations.
During a news conference Tuesday, the governor says he's "very pleased" with the way the numbers are heading and that we could be hearing an announcement regarding the mask mandate in the coming days or weeks.
"I think we'll be making announcements very soon about that," Pritzker said. "I'm pleased with the, you know, the fact that we are nearly a third of where we were when we were at our peak in terms of hospitalizations. Our hospitals are actually in much better shape now in terms of being able to manage the other people who come to a hospital -- people who, you know, are in a car accident, have a heart attack, something else. And so those are the measurements we use. So you'll be hearing shortly about plans that we have."
The state continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
On Tuesday, the state reported 2,634 people were in the hospital because of the virus. The state has also seen a steady decline in new hospital administrations for COVID-19 like symptoms.
On Feb. 5, the state saw 197 new hospitalizations. For reference, about a month earlier on Jan. 9, the state saw 624 new hospital admissions because of the virus.
During Monday's news conference, the governor said there's no threshold for the number of hospitalizations needed for the state to get to, but said the number of hospitalizations needs to mirror that of last summer when the state removed the mask mandate before reinstating it when numbers started trending the wrong direction.
Illinois moved to "Phase 5" of its "Restore Illinois" plan on June 11, 2021. The number of people in the hospital with the virus at that time was 684, per Illinois Department of Public Health data.
The state's hospitalization numbers are still coming down after seeing a peak number of hospitalizations around 7,400 in January.