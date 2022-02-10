Pritzker coming to Rockford Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is coming to the Forest City Thursday.
According to his press office, the governor will be discussing relief for families proposed in his FY 2023 budget.
The governor's appearance comes one day after he plans on lifting the statewide indoor mask mandate by the end of the February.
"We are on track to come out of the other side of this latest COVID storm in better shape than even the doctors started. If these trends continue, and we expect them to, then on Monday, Feb. 28, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said during a news conference Wednesday.
Gov. Pritzker says there are still "sensitive locations," such as K-12 schools. The governor says because of that, changes for schools may come later on.