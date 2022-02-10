 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pritzker coming to Rockford Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Pritzker.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is coming to the Forest City Thursday.

According to his press office, the governor will be discussing relief for families proposed in his FY 2023 budget.

The governor's appearance comes one day after he plans on lifting the statewide indoor mask mandate by the end of the February.

"We are on track to come out of the other side of this latest COVID storm in better shape than even the doctors started. If these trends continue, and we expect them to, then on Monday, Feb. 28, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said during a news conference Wednesday.

Gov. Pritzker says there are still "sensitive locations," such as K-12 schools. The governor says because of that, changes for schools may come later on.

13 News will be with at Thursday's press briefing with the governor at 1:30 p.m. 13 News will livestream the event on our website and on the 13 WREX News app. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you