Police: Man dies after struggle with officer in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved death that happened in the northern Chicago suburbs Wednesday afternoon.
ISP says officers from the Waukegan Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Grand Ave. just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
As officers got to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man trying to run away.
ISP says a struggle between the man and an officer began, during which the man pulled out a gun. The gun later fired, hurting the man. ISP says the police officer did not fire their gun.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died. An autopsy from the Lake County Coroner's Office is pending.
Waukegan Police have requested the Illinois State Police's Division of Criminal Investigation to take over the investigation into the man's death.
Waukegan is located along the Lake Michigan shoreline about 65 miles east of Rockford.
ISP says no further information about the shooting is available at this time.