Plane crash in McHenry County kills pilot

WONDER LAKE, Ill. (WREX) — A pilot was killed in a plane crash near an airport in McHenry County Friday evening.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake just after 5 p.m. Friday.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, the single-engine model EA-300LC plane crashed near the airport. The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation into the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is also involved in the investigation.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says more information about the crash will be made available later on Saturday.
Wonder Lake is located about 40 miles east of Rockford.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this article with additional information as it becomes available.