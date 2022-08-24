One year after he went missing, Jelani Day's family is still looking for answers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WREX) — One year ago Wednesday, Jelani Day, a graduate student at Illinois State University, went missing in what would become a nationally-watched search which would end in tragedy.
Day was last seen in Bloomington on the morning of Aug. 24 and officially reported missing the next day. On Aug. 26, Day's car was found in Peru, Ill. in LaSalle County.
Numerous law enforcement agencies went out looking for him, including K-9 and drone search teams from across LaSalle County as well as from Illinois State Police.
Day's body was found in the Illinois River near Peru nearly two weeks later. Day's body was not positively identified until almost three weeks after it was found.
The LaSalle County Coroner said Day drowned in the river, but his family believes someone killed him. Carmen Bolden Day, Jelani's mother, is still fighting for answers while keeping her son's legacy alive through the Jelani Day Foundation.
"His foundation is one that I want to use to help individuals to provide resources for," Day says. "The connections I've made throughout this journey with the media, with attorneys, and with different activists that can help them because I didn't receive that help."
No one has been arrested in the active investigation into Day's death.
Day's mother says she has asked for an update into that investigation from Peru Police as late as last week. She says officers told her that Jelani's car, a key piece of evidence in the investigation, was stored under a tarp outside because of limited storage space.
She says she has lost some confidence in the investigation, questioning the department's urgency to get answers.
"Shouldn't the evidence be tagged, bagged, labeled, and placed and numbered in the report so if there is something, they can refer back to in the investigation," Day questions. "They don't have that in Jelani's case."
Day continued, "When I got there, every evidence seal that was on every door was broken and the last date on the evidence seal was back in December of 2021. However, the car has been in and out and it hasn't been tagged again so I have no confidence in them."
In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a bill, named in honor of Jelani Day, which requires local law enforcement to notify the FBI within 72 hours after a body is found.