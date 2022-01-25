 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite can occur in as little as 30
minutes. Limit exposure outdoors and dress appropriately for
the cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Off-duty Illinois state trooper 1 of 2 shot dead in Chicago

By Richard Bodee

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois State Police say an off-duty trooper and a woman were shot dead in a car on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say 30-year-old Trooper Antonio Alvarez and 31-year-old Amanda Alvarez of Chicago were found inside a non-department issued vehicle Monday.

Both were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The relationship between the two isn’t clear. Both had been shot in the head. They were discovered around 1:40 p.m. A gun was found at the scene, Chicago police said.

Antonio Alvarez was a three-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.