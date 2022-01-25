Off-duty Illinois state trooper 1 of 2 shot dead in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois State Police say an off-duty trooper and a woman were shot dead in a car on Chicago’s South Side.
Police say 30-year-old Trooper Antonio Alvarez and 31-year-old Amanda Alvarez of Chicago were found inside a non-department issued vehicle Monday.
Both were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The relationship between the two isn’t clear. Both had been shot in the head. They were discovered around 1:40 p.m. A gun was found at the scene, Chicago police said.
Antonio Alvarez was a three-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.