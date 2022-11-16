No one hurt after Scott's Law crash in Cook County Tuesday night

COOK COUNTY (WREX) — No one was hurt after a Scott's Law crash near Chicago Tuesday night, the 23rd such crash so far this year.
Illinois State Police say the crash happened on Interstate 290 near Pulaski Rd. in Cook County at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.
An ISP Trooper was investigating a previous crash, with their squad car stopped in the left lane with emergency lights activated.
A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 19-year-old Luis A. Reyna Gomez, of Chicago, according to police, did not yield to the emergency vehicle and hit the right side of the squad car. The Trooper, who was inside the squad car when it was hit, was not hurt.
Gomez has been charged with a violation of Scott's Law and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
After Tuesday's crash, there have been 23 crashes related to Scott's Law in 2022, according to ISP. Eight Troopers have been hurt in those crashes.
Scott's Law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with hazard lights flashing.
Anyone who violated Scott's Law faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation causes someone to get hurt, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for anywhere between six months and two years.
More information about Scott's Law-related crashes this year can be found by clicking here.