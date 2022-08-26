No one hurt after Scott's Law crash in Cook County Thursday morning

COOK COUNTY (WREX) — No one was hurt after a Scott's Law related crash in the Chicago suburbs Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police officials say the crash happened on Mannheim Rd. over Interstate 290 in Cook County just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
An ISP Trooper was helping a stopped driver on the right shoulder with their emergency lights activated when a black Dodge van sideswiped them. No one was hurt in the crash.
29-year-old Tomas Rybovic, of Justice, Ill., was cited for violating the Move Over Law, known in Illinois as Scott's Law.
So far this year, 17 ISP squad cars have been hit in crashes related to Scott's Law. Seven Troopers have been hurt in those crashes.
Scott's Law requires drivers to slow down and move over to avoid any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated.
Anyone who violates the Move Over Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense. If the crash causes injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for between six months and two years.