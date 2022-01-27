 Skip to main content
Nicor Gas customers to see lower bills in Illinois come February. Here's why

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WREX) — Nicor customers will see lower bills come February.

Nicor Gas says they've filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission to reduce its monthly gas cost to 55 cents, a 20% reduction since December 2020 and 10% reduction month-over-month. The new rate will be effective Feb. 1.

The company files a gas supply charge with the ICC every month. This is the per therm price customers pay for natural gas delivered by Nicor Gas and comprises more than 50% of the typical residential customer’s bill. 

The supply and demand of natural gas, coupled with dropping temperatures and economic inflation, have affected the commodity’s market price worldwide, Nicor says. 

Nicor Gas’ recent gas supply reduction is due in part to proactive measures the company has taken through its storage system reserves that have helped ensure further reliability and mitigate price risks.

When temperatures drop well below freezing, like those experienced across much of the Midwest, Nicor says their infrastructure has the capacity to deliver safe natural gas via a modernized pipeline system and storage facilities. 

