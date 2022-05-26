New utility assistance payment going to LIHEAP recipients in July

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Families who receive utility assistance in Illinois will receive a one-time supplemental payment for the summer.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Thursday that all recipients of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, will get a $200 payment from the state to combat rising costs.
Gov. Pritzker says the state has given $386 million during the program year, from Sept. 2021 to May 2022, to families through assistance for heat, gas, and electricity bills.
"Access to energy is a basic necessity and my administration is working tirelessly to ensure families can afford rising costs," Pritzker said. "Hardworking Illinoisans should not have to choose between keeping the lights on and feeding their families. As energy prices continue to skyrocket across the nation, we are providing an extra $200 in relief to our most vulnerable residents."
All LIHEAP recipients are eligible to receive the $200 payment, which will be paid directly to utility companies to be marked as a LIHEAP credit on the July bill. Recipients will also get a letter in the mail.
In addition to LIHEAP benefits available every year, the state says an additional $44 million for the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program, or UDAP, was provided for current year LIHEAP recipients in imminent threat of utility shut-off. The Governor's office says the UDAP is expected to support over 50,000 additional residential accounts currently on ICC utilities disconnect lists across the state.
The state says LIHEAP recipients this year received an average of $1,025 per household, not including the supplemental payment going out in July.
The deadline for families to apply for utility assistance is May 31. Applications must be completed in person at local administering agencies. Families can also contact the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity at 1-833-711-0374.