New legislation would help victims of abuse and domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — New legislation in Springfield would allow victims of abuse easier ways to request protective orders.
State Senator Steve Stadelman has introduced Senate Bill 3667, which would allow victims of abuse or domestic violence to virtually ask for a protective order.
Sen. Stadelman says survivors of abuse often hesitate to ask for an order due to the trauma or in fear of being stopped by their abuser.
"Survivors of abuse and domestic violence often face much grief and trauma about their situation — regardless of how much time has passed," Stadelman said. "Having to face someone and talk about what they've gone through can be extremely difficult — bringing that trauma to the forefront of their mind. By allowing people to file for orders of protection at home, survivors will feel safer and more comfortable.
The bill would give people the option to file a protective order through e-mail or online as well as in-person. It would also require any court in a county with a population above 250,000, such as Winnebago County, to offer a remote hearing to the petitioner of a protective order. Both the petitioner and the respondent would be allowed to appear for their hearings remotely or in-person.
"Providing people with the flexibility to file protective orders from their home at any time will allow them to take the courageous step on their own time," Stadelman said. "Survivors of abuse and domestic violence have already faced the unfathomable — we must do what we can to help them cope and move forward."
On Tuesday, the bill passed through the Illinois Senate Judiciary Committee and now moves to the entire Senate for debate.