New law requires insurance companies to cover glucose monitors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A new law requires insurance to cover certain medical devices for diabetic patients in Illinois.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2969 into law Wednesday, a bill that requires insurance and managed health plans to provide coverage for continuous glucose monitors.
Continuous glucose monitors are devices for patients with both Type I and Type II diabetes that monitor blood sugar levels, allowing timely data for patients to use when deciding what to eat, when they need insulin, and to prevent the need for emergency medical care.
If elevated or decreased blood sugar levels are not treated, patients often require emergency care and hospitalization.
Gov. Pritzker says the new law will help the more than 1.3 million people in Illinois that have diabetes.
"No one—regardless of their socioeconomic status or insurance coverage—should go without the care they require," Pritzker says. "But for too long, diabetics have had to make the impossible choice between obtaining this necessary medical equipment or putting food on the table. That is an unacceptable burden to ask diabetics to bear, and this legislation will ensure insurance companies support these essential devices and those that use them."
The Governor's office says diabetes disproportionately affects minorities and low-income communities, exacerbating the equity gap caused by high-cost monitoring devices. The new bill ensures patients in Illinois cannot be denied coverage that is needed to prevent medical complications and to stay healthy.
In the past year, Gov. Pritzker has signed legislation requiring insurance coverage for multiple cancers and medications as well as expanding telehealth services covered at the same rate as in-person care through 2027.
SB 2969 passed unanimously in both houses of the Illinois General Assembly. The bill was sponsored in the House by Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) and in the Senate by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).