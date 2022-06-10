New law addresses shortage of mental health services in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A new law in Illinois addresses the shortage of mental health professionals in the state and aims to increase access to mental health services.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 3617 into law Thursday, which expands behavioral health training, incentivizes employers when hiring individuals in recovery from a substance abuse disorder or mental illness, and allows advanced practice registered nurses to treat patients in Special Mental Health Rehabilitation Facilities.
The new law also temporarily allows professional licensees that have been out of practice for less than five years to reactivate their license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. The former license holder must be in good standing and can only restore their license with the IDFPR once without providing more information to the Department.
To incentivize qualified employers to hire individuals who are in recovery from a substance use disorder or mental illness, SB 3617 also creates a Recovery and Mental Health Tax Credit.
Gov. Pritzker says the state's budget for FY 2023 includes a "significant" investment in mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment services in all parts of Illinois.
“We need a mental healthcare workforce that is robust enough to get people help when they need it—not after months on a waiting list,” Pritzker says. “I am proud to sign this mental health omnibus bill—training, expanding, and diversifying our behavioral health workforce—into law. This legislation invests in mental health infrastructure—and that infrastructure is people. Our therapists. Our social workers. Our crisis counselors. There is nothing more important than investing in the people who support the health and wellbeing of Illinoisans.”
Also, the legislation allows the Mental Health Division of the Illinois Department of Human Services to award grants or contracts to enhance training and supervision of behavioral health providers-in-training seeking licensure in specified fields. IDHS will oversee the application process with grants subject to appropriations.
SB 3617 was sponsored in the Illinois Senate by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). The bill was passed unanimously in both houses of the Illinois General Assembly.