New Illinois official highway map coming soon

SPRINGFIELD – The release of the new Illinois Official Highway Map was announced today by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).
The map includes route updates, a new mileage feature between towns, and marked route junctions.
“While many of us now use smartphones for directions, paper maps remain an important resource,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
“When your phone dies or you drive out of range, paper maps will show you the way. What’s more, they provide valuable information about our great state to help you make the most of your travels.”
For smartphone users, QR codes printed on the maps provide access to travel conditions, train schedules, and public park information.
The maps will be printed on recycled paper with soybean oil-based inks. Free copies will soon be available at interstate rest areas and other IDOT facilities.