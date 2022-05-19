New Illinois law expands protections for sexual violence survivors in the military

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A new Illinois law expands protections for survivors of sexual violence in the military.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 257 into law Thursday, which extends the authority of military protection orders beyond military locations, providing survivors with full protection, regardless of where they are located and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.
Pritzker calls the bill a "nation-leading" piece of legislation.
"For far too long, our service members who’ve survived sexual violence have not had the protection they deserve. And far too often, sexual violence in the military goes underreported due to inadequate support and fears of retaliation," Pritzker says. "That’s why this bill expands protections for survivors beyond the workplace. Illinois will continue to lead by example—prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our survivors, while holding perpetrators accountable."
The legislation also provides survivors with added employment protections as they recover.
Senate Bill 257 passed unanimously in both houses of the Illinois General Assembly in April.
The Governor's office says if members of the Illinois National Guard is a survivor or victim of sexual violence, they will be protected as both service members and members of the community.
Major General Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, says service members have a unique dual role in their daily lives, serving their country, the state, while living civilian lives.
"This bill strengthens our efforts to end sexual assault and sexual harassment within the U.S. military and the Illinois National Guard and ensures we can more effectively protect Illinois service members," Neely says. "The work of the State Legislature and Governor Pritzker to pass and sign this bill is a signal of their tremendous support for our Soldiers and Airmen and our on-going effort to protect our service members from sexual and domestic violence."
The legislation is effective immediately.