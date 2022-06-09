New Illinois law expands paid leave time for employees after pregnancy loss, death of loved ones

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A new law in Illinois expands the amount of time employees can take leave from work due to the death of a loved one.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 3120, also known as the Family Bereavement Act, into law Thursday.
The law amends the Child Bereavement Leave Act to expand leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other diagnoses or events that impact pregnancy and fertility.
The legislation also mandates leave after the loss of family members previously not covered in the act. SB 3120, according to the Governor's office, was originally proposed and written by Kyra Jogdzinski, a volunteer for State Sen. Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake).
“Over my life, I watched as my parents struggled with the loss of family, and saw people close to me struggle with fertility challenges and pregnancy loss,” Jagodzinski says. “As a 17-year-old, I did my best to comfort them but found a system that left them without support. The Act provides Illinois residents with time to grieve the loss of immediate family members and to-be family members.”
The Support Through Loss Act requires Illinois employers to give two weeks of unpaid leave for employees who experience a miscarriage, an unsuccessful round of an assisted reproductive procedure, a failed or non-finalized adoption match, a failed surrogacy agreement, a diagnosis affecting fertility, or a stillbirth.
Signed into law by Former Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2016, the original Child Bereavement Act allowed parents and guardians to take leave in the case of the loss of a biological or adopted child, a foster placement, or a stepchild.
Gov. Pritzker says the amended act addresses the immense grief parents feel during pregnancy loss and failed adoptions, saying both are under-recognized as traumatic events requiring time for healing.
“Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an unimaginable loss like a miscarriage or stillbirth,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “There are no words to erase such immense grief, but today, we take action to ensure that our residents are given the support and grace they deserve.”
The act also requires employers in the state to provide ten days of leave to employees attending the funeral of a covered family member, making arrangements as needed by the death of a covered family member, or grieving the death of a covered family member.
SB 3120 expands the definition of a covered family member to include children, stepchildren, spouses, domestic partners, siblings, parents, parents-in-law, grandchildren, grandparents, or stepparents.
The act, according to Gov. Pritzker's office, also specifies that the employees does not have to identify what category of event they are taking leave for, even if they are required to provide documentation.
One of the Senate co-sponsors of SB 3120 was Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).