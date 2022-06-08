New Illinois law bans burning of harmful chemicals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A new Illinois law would ban the burning of specific chemicals to combat pollution and emissions harmful to humans.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 4818 into law Wednesday, amending the Environmental Protection Act to ban the burning of PFAS chemicals.
PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of about 5,000 manmade chemicals that are manufactures for their oil and water-resistant properties.
According to the Governor's Office, PFAS have been used since the 1940s for a wide range of consumer products, resulting in PFAS emissions into the air, water and soil.
Gov. Pritzker says studies show possible adverse health effects due to exposure to PFAS, including low infant birth weight, decreased immune function, and cancer.
“The health and safety of Illinoisans have always been my top priorities,” Pritzker says. “My administration is committed to listening to the latest scientific research and acting accordingly. We know that PFAS are harmful not just to the human body, but also to our environment. By signing this amendment, we ensure that these ‘forever chemicals’ don’t break down and pollute the air we breathe or the water we drink. Our Illinois is cleaner, safer, and more sustainable because of bills like this—and I am proud to sign it into law.”
The use of PFAS have long been controversial, getting the name "forever chemicals" due to the chemicals having one of the strongest molecular bonds in nature.
In the Chemtool fire in 2021, a special firefighting foam, known as aqueous film forming foam or AFFF, was used to fight the fire. The Illinois EPA announced days after the fire that they were investigating the potential affects of the foam, including runoff into the Rock River.
In October of last year, 13 Investigates reported that the Chicago-Rockford International Airport was under investigation by OSHA after former employees came forward to say they were exposed to the hazardous PFAS.
According to the Governor's office, the new law affords exemptions for burning by a thermal oxidizer when used as a pollution control device or a resource recovery device at a facility using PFAS, as well as some exemptions for medical waste incinerators and landfills.