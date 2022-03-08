New IL legislation aims to create jobs, provide economic relief to hotels

CHICAGO (WREX) — New legislation in Illinois aims aims to provide relief hotels in the state.
The Hotel Jobs Recovery Plan (HB5690 and SB4184) calls for allocating $250 million in federal funds to provide a one-time grant of $1,500 per room for every hotel in the state.
Representing just 3 percent of the total American Rescue Plan Act funds the state received, 80 percent of the funding would be required to be used for payroll costs including wages and benefits for employees, according to the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association.
The legislation also stipulates that special consideration for funding be given to minority-owned businesses, women-owned small businesses, disability-owned business enterprises, small, disadvantaged businesses, and veteran-owned small businesses.
“No industry in Illinois has been hit as hard during the pandemic as the state’s hotels. With most hotels owned by franchisees who live and work in the communities they serve, they cannot afford these sustained losses even as operating costs continue to grow due to inflation,” said Michael Jacobson, president & CEO, Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association. “With occupancy rates still nowhere near where they were in pre-pandemic times and convention business, one of our main tourism drivers, stagnant, our hotels are in dire need of aid to rehire workers and fully reopen their doors.”
According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, hotel operators’ occupation tax receipts this year are still 30 percent lower than pre-pandemic totals in 2019. The tax is one of most severely impacted during the pandemic. The department has said the numbers are expected to remain below pre-pandemic totals for the foreseeable future.
Rockford Rep. Maurice West (D) is a sponsor of HB5690.