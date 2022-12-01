New HIV treatment to become available in Illinois next year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois health officials say a new treatment for HIV will be made available in the state beginning in 2023.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that Cabenuva, a new and long-lasting treatment for the virus will become available beginning in January 2023.
Cabenuva is an injectable medication that is administered once a month or every other month and would replace oral medications which need to be taken daily. Cabenuva will become available through the state's AIDS Drug Assistance Program.
The move was announced on World AIDS Day. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the bring benefits to millions throughout the state and provide an effective attack in the fight against the disease.
"In recognition of World AIDS Day, Illinois is stepping up and making it possible for thousands of Illinoisans to benefit from this new treatment that is highly effective and easier to use than traditional medications," Gov. Pritzker says. "This demonstrates our commitment to improving the care and quality of life for those impacted by HIV and reaching the goal spelled out in our Getting to Zero Illinois plan to end HIV in Illinois by 2030."
Funding for the initiative is coming from the federal Ryan White CARE Act program, state general revenue funds, and drug rebate dollars.
Dr. Sameer Vohra, Director of the IDPH, says state public health officials are "excited" to begin administering Cabenuva, saying it is expected to increase medication compliance which will not only improve health outcomes but also potentially reduce transmission of the HIV virus to others.
"This new medication is highly effective and provides patients and providers an important new tool to improve the health of Illinoisians living with HIV," Dr. Vohra says. "Our goal today on World AIDS day and every day is to grow our strategies and solutions to make certain no one suffers from this dangerous disease."
The state drug assistance program provides medication and other services for more than 15,000 of the more than 36,000 in the state that have been diagnosed with HIV.