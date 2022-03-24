New DC Universe themed area coming to Six Flags this year

GURNEE, Ill. (WREX) — Six Flags Great America announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC to bring a new theme section to the park this year.
The reimagined section of the park will be known as "DC UNIVERSE" where guests can immerse themselves inside a DC comic book-inspired world.
This area of the park will feature three reimagined attractions – THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, a high-speed launch coaster, AQUAMAN Splashdown, a winding flume ride with a watery plunge, and DC Super-Villains Swing, an exhilarating spinning attraction twirling guests in a 360-degree orbit.
This one-of-a-kind themed section will also include park favorites BATMAN The Ride and THE JOKER Free-Fly Coaster.
DC UNIVERSE, located in the former Yankee Harbor section of the park, will also offer new dining and shopping experiences, as well as elevated guest comforts, like a broad, open midway, new patio space to enjoy refreshments and photo op installations featuring iconic DC characters.
“Six Flags Great America prides itself on bringing guests new, innovative and thrilling experiences each season,” said Park President John Krajnak. “DC UNIVERSE is the largest and most exciting park enhancement in recent memory. This newly branded area brings together some of DC’s most iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains for an exhilarating and immersive experience.”
DC UNIVERSE will be debut to the public on Friday, April 15.