New cadets welcomed into the Illinois State Police after graduation

SPRINGFIELD —The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 137 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield.
The 10 newest Troopers have completed a demanding 11-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, First Responder Certification, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Juvenile Law, and many other courses.
The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 305. The new Troopers will report to eight ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, August 22, 2022.
“Congratulations to our new troopers on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. Cadet Class 137 marks the eighth cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker. The Governor’s proposed ISP budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is the largest in ISP history and allows for an additional 300 new Troopers.
“Cadet Class 137 consists of Troopers who were previous law enforcement officers with other agencies. Their previous experience combined with comprehensive training through the ISP Academy has allowed ISP to more quickly put experienced and highly trained Troopers back into the communities from which they came” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
In addition to the 11-week Academy training, Troopers are required to participate in one‑on‑one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 27 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.
The Cadets report to the Academy for the first three weeks of the Basic Training Program for an introduction into ISP Cadet life. The Cadets then complete training at regional locations across the state with the ability to return to their residence at the end of each workday.
Cadets are required to return to the Academy for specific trainings such as the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course. Additionally, Cadets graduating through the lateral program are NOT required to relocate their residence upon graduation.
The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard the public and Illinois roadways.
- District 1 Sterling, 1 Cadet
- District 5 Joliet, 1 Cadet
- District 6 Pontiac, 2 Cadets
- District 8 Metamora, 1 Cadet
- District 11 Collinsville, 1 Cadet
- District 14 Macomb, 1 Cadet
- District 19 Carmi, 1 Cadet
- District Chicago, 2 Cadets
The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Earlier this year, the ISP Academy became the first Academy in the nation to adopt the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People “Ten Shared Principles.”