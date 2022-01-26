New bill would reinstate death penalty for killing police officers in Illinois

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WREX) — An Illinois lawmaker wants to reinstate the death penalty under certain circumstances.
Sen. Darren Bailey (R) filed Senate Bill 3899 last week.
The bill would reinstate the death penalty for adults who have been found guilty of first degree murder of a police officer in the line of duty.
The new bill also proposes enacting the Capital Crimes Litigation Act of 2022, which would provide specified funding and resources for cases in which someone is sentenced to death.
The death sentence would also be on the table for for those killing a firefighter while performing their official duties.
During a news conference announcing the new legislation Wednesday, Rep. Bailey said he filed the bill because officers are "under attack" and says lawmakers in Springfield have failed them.
A southern Illinois lawmaker filed a similar bill in the House. Rep. Dave Severin (R), filed House Bill 4746 recently.
Both bills come after multiple police officers in Illinois have been killed over the last month.