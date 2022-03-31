Nearly $2M in federal dollars coming to northern Illinois for small businesses

WASHINGTON (WREX) — More help is on the way for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.6 million grant to the Rockford Local Development Corporation to capitalize and administer a Revolving Loan Fund. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
This grant will provide gap financing to small, local businesses in Boone, McHenry and Winnebago counties to help them recover, grow, and create new employment opportunities.
The EDA investment will be matched with $400,000 in local funds and is expected to create 100 jobs, retain 25 jobs and generate $6 million in private investment.
“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support locally-driven strategies to boost business recovery efforts in Rockford,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “The Rockford Local Development Corporation’s new Revolving Loan Fund will provide much-needed capital to small businesses and entrepreneurs in support of job growth and business expansion.”
This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities.