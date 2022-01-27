National Unclaimed Property Day is February 1. Here's how you can see if you have any unclaimed property.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Treasurer's Office says you may be owed something and not even know it.
February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day and multiple states, including Illinois, will be raising awareness and encourage people to check on whether they have anything owed to them.
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs says an estimated one-in-four Illinoisans find unclaimed property averaging $1,000.
"We know when we get money back in the hands of residents, it does more good for our economy than sitting in a bank," Frerichs said.
According to the Illinois Treasurer's Office, $1.3 billion in unclaimed property has been returned since 2015, the most that has been returned in the 60 years since the program had been established.
Last year, the Illinois Treasurer's Office says they made thousands of unclaimed property returns, including $4.4 million to a Chicago-area woman from an estate claim, $2,100 to a catholic school in Rockford, and $2.1 million from an Chicago Army veteran who left the money to be distributed to multiple charities.
The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, or NAUPA, started National Unclaimed Property Day in 2021 to inform more people about unclaimed property.
"States are required to return unclaimed property to its owner no matter how long it takes," said Kathleen Lobell, President of NAUPA. "It is your money and should be returned to you."
If you want to find out if you have any unclaimed property in Illinois, you can visit the state Treasurer's Office website.