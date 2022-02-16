 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More than $60M on Super Bowl LVI in Illinois

  • 0
Illinois Sports Betting.jpg

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois saw an uptick on people betting on the Super Bowl this year.

New data from the Illinois Gaming Board reveals a total of $60,506,250 was bet on the game and related prop bets. By comparison, $42,756,647 was bet on the game and related props last year. 

According to the IGB, just over $44 million was bet on this year's game before the it started and another $16 million worth of bets were placed during the game. 

The state will be receiving an estimated $1,425,957 from taxes, according to IGB. 

This year's Super Bowl was expected to break betting records with more states having approved of legal sports betting.

The American Gaming Association predicted last week that $7.6 billion would be wagered on the NFL championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. That total also included bets made with illegal bookmakers.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you