Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite can occur in as little as 30
minutes. Limit exposure outdoors and dress appropriately for
the cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

More out-of-state women coming to Illinois for abortions

  • Updated
Abortion
By Andrew Carrigan

CHICAGO (AP) - The number of women from out-of-state who have come to Illinois to have an abortion is climbing.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the most recent state health department data shows that nearly 9,700 out-of-state women terminated a pregnancy in Illinois in 2020 compared to about 7,500 who did the same in 2019.

Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate say the increase was expected.

And if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion past 15 weeks gestation, it could lead to tougher abortion laws around the country and thus prompt more women to come to the state to terminate pregnancies.  

