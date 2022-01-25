More out-of-state women coming to Illinois for abortions

CHICAGO (AP) - The number of women from out-of-state who have come to Illinois to have an abortion is climbing.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the most recent state health department data shows that nearly 9,700 out-of-state women terminated a pregnancy in Illinois in 2020 compared to about 7,500 who did the same in 2019.
Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate say the increase was expected.
And if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion past 15 weeks gestation, it could lead to tougher abortion laws around the country and thus prompt more women to come to the state to terminate pregnancies.