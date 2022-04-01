Moratorium on utility disconnections comes to an end Friday. Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois' annual winter moratorium on utility disconnections for non-payment expired March 31, allowing utility companies to send disconnection notices to their customers beginning April 1.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging utility customers across the state call their electric, natural gas, and water utility companies may be disconnected if they are not caught up on payments or have not signed up for assistance.
"My office has advocated on behalf of consumers to ensure residents have access to manageable repayment plans and bill assistance so that they stay connected to vital utility services, regardless of their financial circumstances," Raoul said. "I urge customers to contact their utilities to learn about bill assistance and repayment options available to them."
The Attorney General's office says longer repayment plans of at least 12 months are available for all customers through July 31.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is also available for households with existing past due balances. To apply, call the Illinois LIHEAP Hotline at 1-877-411-9276 or visit the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's website.
More information on how to apply for financial assistance is available on the Attorney General's website.