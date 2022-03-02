 Skip to main content
Mike Madigan charged with racketeering, bribery

UPDATE: CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, for decades one of the nation's most powerful state legislators, has been charged with racketeering and bribery.

Charging documents unsealed Wednesday accuse the 79-year-old Chicago Democrat of 22 counts of leading a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance the political power and financial well-being of Madigan and his allies.

Madigan becomes the most prominent politician swept up in a series of raids and indictments targeting Illinois Democrats. Until earlier this year, Madigan was the longest-serving state House speaker in modern American history.

He was nicknamed the "Velvet Hammer" for his insistence on strict party discipline.

CHICAGO (WREX) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is set to be indicted, according to a new report.

ABC 7 in Chicago reports authorities will announce charges against Madigan Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. along with the FBI and the IRS. Authorities will "announce an indictment in a public corruption investigation," according to a news release.

Madigan resigned as Speaker of the Illinois House last February after decades of power. 

Madigan served as Speaker for all but two years since 1983, becoming the longest-serving Speaker in U.S. history. Madigan lost his campaign for reelection to the leadership post in January 2021 after he was implicated in a deferred prosecution agreement surrounding a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison.

