Man arrested for DUI after Scott's Law crash sends five, including himself, to the hospital

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois State Police have arrested a man after a Scott's Law-related crash in Cook County over the weekend.
Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Jai Cuevas has been arrested for Aggravated DUI after a Scott's Law-related crash on Sunday that sent five people to the hospital.
The crash happened along Interstate 94 in Cook County just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
An IDOT maintenance truck was stopped on the shoulder with emergency lights flashing while guiding traffic around a previous crash. A black Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Cuevas, rear-ended the IDOT truck.
A female passenger in the Chevrolet was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition as of Thursday was not released by authorities.
Cuevas, along with a male driver of the IDOT truck and two male passengers of the Chevrolet, were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, Illinois State Police determined Cuevas was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
On Tuesday, Cuevas was charged with Aggravated DUI-Causing Great Bodily Harm. He was turned over to the Cook County Dept. of Corrections and is being held on a $600,000 bond.
Illinois State Police reminds drivers that the Move Over Law, commonly known as Scott's Law, requires all drivers to slow down and move over when approaching any vehicle with their hazard lights on.