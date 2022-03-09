Local museums receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for improvement projects

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three Stateline museums are getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in new funding from the state.
The Rockford Art Museum, Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum, and Discovery Center Museum will be getting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state for improvement projects.
The funding, announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker Wednesday, comes from the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, a part of the Rebuild Illinois program.
"Rebuilding Illinois means investing in all types of infrastructure that improve communities and the quality of life for local residents," said Gov. Pritzker. "That includes an investment in the museums that protect our cultural heritage and offer unique programs and events for visitors to enjoy."
The Rockford Art Museum will be receiving $301,000 for HVAC replacement in the Riverfront Museum Park and the Discovery Center will get $433,200 for their capital improvement project.
The Rockford Park District will be getting $104,000 for the Tinker Swiss Cottage.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources administers the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program to museums operated by local government or located on municipally owned land.
"Museums are an important economic driver and point of pride in communities throughout Illinois," said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "Providing funding for capital improvements and exciting new exhibits helps to create jobs, attract new visitors, and boost local tourism."
36 libraries throughout Illinois will be receiving a total of $19.7 million.